Watch Thursday’s Tigers-Angels YouTube game here

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) in the first inning during a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Detroit Tigers head to Anaheim Thursday night to face the Los Angeles Angels in a cross-division matchup of American League teams.

Matt Manning makes his Major League debut for the Tigers on the mound, while the Angels counter with two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani, who is 2-1 with a 2.85 ERA.

Ohtani hit his 19th home run Wednesday in the Angels’ 8-4 loss against Oakland. He also stole his team-leading 10th base Wednesday afternoon.

The Tigers are coming off of a series sweep of the Royals. Detroit beat Kansas City 6-5 Wednesday.

Thursday’s matchup is part of Major League Baseball’s season schedule on YouTube. Games are broadcast for free. You do not need a subscription to YouTube TV to watch.

First pitch is 9:38pm ET.