Watch: Town hall underway on police accountablity in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – An online town hall discussing policing in St. Louis City is happening this afternoon. Elad Gross, a Candidate for Missouri Attorney General, hosted the event.

Sgt. Heather Taylor with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and President of the Ethical Society of Police will be taking questions from the public.

The town hall will focus on police accountability.

Gross is also collecting public input at www.justicemo.org

