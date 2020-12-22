U.S. Surgeon General urges public to stay vigilant during Illinois COVID briefing

CHICAGO- The U.S. Surgeon, General Jerome M. Adams, took part in Illinois’ COVID briefing Tuesday afternoon to help encourage residents to get the coronavirus vaccine.

During his remarks, Adams discussed his 4 W’s: wear a mask, wash your hands, watch the distance, and wait together.

Adams said what we have been doing as a public has helped to reduce the numbers, and we must stay vigilant to beat the virus.

It comes as the state reports 6,239 new COVID cases. There are also 116 additional deaths.

For more information, go to CDC.gov and click on holiday gatherings for a list of tips on how to gather more safely during the holiday if you choose to do so.