WILDWOOD, MO - Everyone is looking for something to do. In this case, Circus Kaput entertainer Josh Routh killed three birds with one stone by finding a way to keep himself busy, children entertained, and give parents a break. He and his wife started a Facebook Live show called Quarantime Live.

"When the whole quarantine thing happened and all that stuff, we ended up having all of our shows get cancelled. We were just starting the busy season, so it was a big blow. We were like, what are we going to do, cause everything started getting cancelled," said Routh.