Watch Wednesday’s Mariners-Blue Jays game on You Tube here

Toronto Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. swings at a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

You Tube’s Major League Baseball Game of the Week features the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday night in the second game of a three-game series being played in Buffalo, New York at Sahlen Field, home to the Blue Jays’ AAA affiliate. Toronto is unable to play in Canada due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

The game is a battle of left-handed starting pitchers, featuring Justus Sheffield (5-7, 5.69 ERA) for the Mariners and Steven Matz (7-3, 4.26 ERA) for the Blue Jays. Toronto is neck and neck with the Yankees for third place in the American League East while Seattle is in third in the AL West.

First baseman Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. paces the Toronto offense, with either the American League lead or in the top 5 in home runs, RBI, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and hits.

Right fielder Mitch Haniger has been the anchor of the Seattle offensive attack, leading the team in home runs and RBI.

The You Tube Game of The Week is an exclusive broadcast free online, meaning the game is not available through the teams’ regular rights holders. It is unrelated to You Tube TV. No subscription is required.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 PM ET Wednesday.