Illinois leads the country in COVID vaccinations

CHICACO — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is very proud that Illinois has vaccinated the most healthcare workers out of any state in the U.S. so far with 100,991 vaccine doses.

Pritzker held a COVID update Wednesday afternoon where he also said experts in Illinois have now endorsed the Moderna vaccine just as they did with the Pfizer vaccine. Both vaccines require two shots in a period of time apart from one another. He explained to Illinoisans that it is imperative to not mix vaccine doses. If a person’s first shot is from the Pfizer vaccine they should make sure their second shot is also a Pfizer vaccine. Pritzker said people’s healthcare provider will be tracking this for them.

More than 23,000 Pfizer doses have been distributed outside the city of Chicago with 15,000 Pfizer vaccine doses being distributed inside of Chicago. Chicago expects 48,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to arrive this week.

Pritzker said with the shipment of the Moderna vaccine this week, it means that all 102 counties in Illinois will have received some vaccine.

As of yesterday, Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 918,070 cases, including 15,547 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.