CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story stated the southbound lanes are closed. After further review FOX 2 has determined that it is the northbound lanes that are closed.

ST. LOUIS – The northbound lanes of Patterson Road in Florissant are closed Tuesday morning due to a water main break.

This is located between Highway 67 and Limedale Lane.

Florissant police are asking motorists to use an alternate route.

UPDATE: Our @SkyFOXSTL says it's the NB lanes that are closed… southbound lanes remain open @FOX2now https://t.co/vQhBMxxfx5 — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) June 15, 2021

FOX 2’s traffic reporter Molly Rose is tracking this incident.