Water main break leaves large pothole in Berkley

BERKLEY, Mo. – Crews are working to repair a water main break in Berkeley that caused a large pothole in the road.

It is uncertain when the chunk of pavement at James S. McDonnell Boulevard collapsed, but the Berkley Fire Department posted to Facebook at about 7:00 a.m. to avoid traveling in the area.

As of 11:00 a.m southbound and northbound lanes on James S. McDonnell Boulevard were open for traffic to get through.

A spokesperson with Boeing; an immediate business in the area, said their water service was not impacted and seen no signs of low pressure.

Repairs are expected to be completed by mid-afternoon. Officials have not released the source of the water main break.

