Water main repairs take toll on residents and crews

OVERLAND, Mo–Calls for frozen water pipes have been taking a toll on repair crews.

Many have been working more than ten days straight.

James Correll lives in Overland. A water line repair crews was working in front of his home. He said, “I appreciate everything they do working in this weather so far especially with water.”

Missouri American Water has had 20 crews a day on the scene of water main breaks. Some of the pipes are old. Really old.

Brian Eisenloeffel is the Senior Director of Operations at Missouri American Water. He said, “Our oldest pipe dates back to 1904, it was started before the world fair actually.”

Water experts blame the icy Mississippi and Missouri rivers that dump frigid water into the distribution systems.

Brian Eisenloeffel said, “The cold water enters the iron pipe, it’s very brittle, and then the combination of the earth moving around it. Freezing and thawing below ground and causing things to be unstable and the cast iron breaks.”

He said the number of breaks in the county has doubled.

In the city, the big break on Grand attraced a lot of attention. The number of breaks in St. Louis has jumped more than the county.

Pipes here are even older, some date back to the civil war. Curt Skouby is the City Director of Public Utilities. Skouby said, “We replace maybe four million dollars worth of water main each year.”

It costs about a million bucks for each mile of new pipe. He said he’d like to replace as many as 15 miles right now.

The weather has made things so much more difficult. Skouby added, “That has been a real challenge for workers out in the field but also for customers for frozen pipes inside their house.”

Officials said it never hurts to have bottled drinking water on hand, just in case. Jim Correll is prepared, “I’ve got a case of bottled water we’ll be fine.”

As the temperature rises the number of breaks each day should drop back to normal.

