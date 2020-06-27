Water-quality improvement grants available from Illinois EPA

Floyd Oliver, left, and a friend enjoy the day fishing along Lake Springfield’s shoreline near Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2007. The federal Clean Water Act celebrates its 35th anniversary Thursday, Oct. 18. Its objective was to “restore and maintain the chemical, physical, and biological integrity of the nation’s waters.” (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has opened the application period for grant programs worth more than $9 million to improve water quality in the state.

The Green Infrastructure Grant Opportunities program is funded by the Rebuild Illinois capital improvement plan. It will provide up to $5 million for local governments that want to build environmentally friendly structures that reduce stormwater runoff into Illinois waterways.

The EPA is also accepting applications for funding through the existing Section 319 Nonpoint Source Pollution Control Financial Assistance Program. It will provide about $4.5 million to improve surface and groundwater supplies with improved watershed management plans.