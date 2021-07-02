Water rescue underway in the Meramec River at Castlewood State Park

BALLWIN, Mo. – A water rescue is underway at Castlewood State Park. Emergency crews including a dive team, Metro Air, fire, and EMS are all responding to the Meramec River near Scenic Trail. The person went missing at around 3:15 pm.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter was over the scene to get a view from the air. Crews are being told to put in up river and come down to toward Castlewood. Divers are going into the river to continue the search.

First responders issued a warning about water safety last month after at least six people drowned in just a week. Swimmers and boaters should be aware of strong currents. Wearing a life jacket may save your life.

This is a developing news story. Details are still coming into the FOX 2 Newsroom. This story will be updated with the latest information.