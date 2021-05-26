Water tower removal underway at East Central College in Union

UNION, Mo.– A 50-year-old water tower is being torn down today at East Central College in Union. The work started around 6:30 a.m. and is expected to be done by 2:30 p.m.

The 100-foot-tall tower holds up to 50,000 gallons of water and hasn’t been used since the 2006-2007 academic year when the college switched to the City of Union water system.

The water tower was built in 1971 and was the first structure on the college campus.

McGuire Iron Inc. from Sioux Falls, S.D. is doing the demolition. They are considered the “Water tower experts. The cost of the removal is $39,000. The college will be reimbursed 50 percent of the cost by the State of Missouri through the maintenance and repair fund.

You can watch the demolition from a livestream the school is providing.