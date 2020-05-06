Waterloo IL hanging banners throughout town to honor Class of 2020

WATERLOO. IL – The graduating Class of 2020 are getting their names hoisted up high.

Wednesday morning in Waterloo, Illinois, city crews began a project to make everyone passing through town know the names for the Class of 2020.

“I think the banners are a great way to showcase them and all their accomplishments,” said Lori Costello, Waterloo High School Principal.

“Mayor Tom Smith kind of reached out with this idea of creating another way of recognizing our seniors during this time,” said Steve Kidd, Principal Gibault Catholic High School. “So, he had the idea of creating banners in town and hanging them up.“

Leaving high school and hopefully graduating not only marks the passage of time but the knowledge gained along the way.

With that in mind, Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith wanted all to know the names of the graduating class of 2020 from both high schools in town.

“It’s something unprecedented,” said Costello. “I feel horrible for the seniors. it’s been a difficult finish to what I thought was a great year and now it’s difficult for them all.”

Banners began showing up around Waterloo Wednesday morning.

The names of the Hawks and Bulldogs combined so the community and people passing through this town of 10,000 or more people know how proud they are of these teenagers.

“I’m hoping as the students drive by today, they’ll be happy to see their names on the orange and black flagpoles,” said Costello.

Sixty-nine banners with 218 graduates from Waterloo High School and 60 from Gibault Catholic High School will be seen around town along Market Street.

“Strength comes from adversity and going through some tough times and all,” said Kidd. “I think there’s going to be a great story to tell their kids and grandkids about their senior year.”

Look for the banners about 25 feet up in the air, and the parents of those grads walking on air for their achievement.

Expect to see those banners being installed by mid-May.