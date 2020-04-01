Waterloo IL switches to virtual inspections of rental properties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERLOO, IL - The city of Waterloo is making some big changes in the hopes of being on the front line of flattening the curve of the coronavirus.

Waterloo has closed its city hall but business is carrying on despite a few changes when it comes to utilities and rental properties.

They’re inspecting their rental properties virtually.

So far they’ve done about 10 to 12 virtual inspections which they say seems like a much safer option since they generally go into about 20 to 30 homes a month.

That’s not the only change the coronavirus has brought to the city of Waterloo.

Mayor Tom Smith says they decided to split their crew into two shifts in the hopes of minimizing the risk of spreading the virus and keeping with social distancing guidelines.

The approval for the building inspections is only conditional. They plan on coming back around to inspect things in person once the coronavirus subsides.