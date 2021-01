WATERLOO, Ill. – The City of Waterloo, Illinois recently recognized two women who are now 100 years old.

Marjorie Mueth was born in October 1920 and Helen Werling was born in January 1921.

Both women are residents of senior living facilities in Waterloo. Due to COVID the women’s Centenarian Certificates were given to them at their senior living facilities instead of given to them at a City Council meeting.