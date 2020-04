WATERLOO, Ill. – The city of Waterloo is now doing virtual rental inspections. So far the city has conducted several of them. City officials say it’s a much safer option since they generally inspect about 20 to 30 homes a month.

Waterloo also has its own water, gas, electric, and sewer service. The mayor has split those workers into two shifts in the hopes of minimizing the risk of spreading the virus and keeping within social distancing guidelines.