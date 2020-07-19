Watermain break causes boil order for Fairview Heights

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – A boil order has been issued by Caseyville Water after a watermain broke in the Fairview Heights area Saturday at 2:30 a.m.

Fairview Heights Police said the residents affected include people living north of I-64 on Bunkum Road and the streets attached to Bunkum, including Pleasant Ridge, Highland Road, and Old Bunkum Road. Other affected people include Holy Cross Road and the streets attached to Holy Cross.

Caseyville Water said their customers could experience low water pressure or no water. They have crews working on the problem, but for the time being, they ask their customers in the areas listed above to boil their water.