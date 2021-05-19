Watkins does not apologize for inappropriate comments about Jan. insurrection

ST. LOUIS – Clayton attorney Al Watkins, who represents the so-called “QAnon Shaman” involved in the Capitol riots, is under fire for derogatory comments he made about the mentally disabled.

In an article about January’s insurrection, Watkins mocked Trump supports who stormed the Capitol and compared them to those with mental disabilities.

Watkins later told the Post-Dispatch that he would not apologize for the language but acknowledged that the comments were vulgar and inappropriate.

A federal judge ruled the “QAnon Shaman,” Jacob Chansley, must remain behind bars until his trial. Chansley took part in a 60 Minutes+ interview where he said he did not attack the Capitol or lead the charge into the building. The 60 Minutes+ interview apparently worked against attempts to get Chansley released.

In a 32-page opinion, the judge said,” Given defense counsel’s decision to use what could have been a confidential video conference on a media publicity stunt, that argument is so frivolous as to insult the court’s intelligence. For those reasons, the court finds the defendant has not met his burden of establishing a “compelling reason” for his temporary release.”

The opinion also said the defendant’s religious objection to the COVID-19 vaccine is not a relevant reason to grant his temporary release.

The opinion also says that Chansley argued that if it weren’t for the words and actions of President Trump that he wouldn’t have entered the Capitol building.