Watkins does not apologize for inappropriate comments about Jan. insurrection

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Clayton attorney Al Watkins, who represents the so-called “QAnon Shaman” involved in the Capitol riots, is under fire for derogatory comments he made about the mentally disabled.

In an article about January’s insurrection, Watkins mocked Trump supports who stormed the Capitol and compared them to those with mental disabilities.

Watkins later told the Post-Dispatch that he would not apologize for the language but acknowledged that the comments were vulgar and inappropriate.

A federal judge ruled the “QAnon Shaman,” Jacob Chansley, must remain behind bars until his trial. Chansley took part in a 60 Minutes+ interview where he said he did not attack the Capitol or lead the charge into the building. The 60 Minutes+ interview apparently worked against attempts to get Chansley released.

In a 32-page opinion, the judge said,” Given defense counsel’s decision to use what could have been a confidential video conference on a media publicity stunt, that argument is so frivolous as to insult the court’s intelligence. For those reasons, the court finds the defendant has not met his burden of establishing a “compelling reason” for his temporary release.”

The opinion also said the defendant’s religious objection to the COVID-19 vaccine is not a relevant reason to grant his temporary release.

The opinion also says that Chansley argued that if it weren’t for the words and actions of President Trump that he wouldn’t have entered the Capitol building.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News