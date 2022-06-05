ST. LOUIS – After a mostly dry weekend the work week is looking unsettled. Multiple waves of rain and storms are possible.

The first round of rain will be moving into the region early Monday morning. Rain showers and some thunderstorms should be weakening as the move southeast. Severe weather is not anticipated.

Showers and storms continue pushing east through the morning and afternoon.

Another round of showers and storms may develop ahead of the cold front Monday afternoon into the evening.

Rain chances are more isolated for Tuesday but increase again on Wednesday.

After a quick break from the storm chances on Thursday, storms are possible again on Friday.