Way of Lights at Our Lady of the Snows see bigger crowds in 2020 than past years

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The Way of Lights display at Our Lady of the Snows is different from a lot of the other ones in our region. It is focused on the birth of Christ, and the Journey to Bethlehem.

A highlight of the display is a huge nativity scene, along with over one-million lights.

Families all across St. Louis and the metro-east have come to enjoy these lights for over 50 years, many making it a Christmas tradition.

It is also a wonderful and safe way to experience the holidays this season.

Crowds this year have been bigger than in the past.

You can drive through for free, but donations are accepted at the end of the tunnel.

Father David Uribe said he is thankful for the big turnout this year and says the donations and support from the community have been wonderful.

In addition to the lights, there are also other family activities: a petting zoo, camel, donkey, and pony rides, kettle corn, and hot chocolate.

The Way of Lights display at Our Lady of the Snows is open through December 31 from

5 p.m.to 9 pm.

For all of the information or to make a reservation for a carriage ride, visit snows.org/wayoflights.