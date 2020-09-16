Wayman Smith III, well known political leader and civic icon in St. Louis, dies at 80

ST. LOUIS – Wayman Smith III died Tuesday at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. He was 80.

He was well known in St. Louis for his leadership in political and civic affairs as an alderman, police board president, an Anheuser-Busch vice president.

Mr. Smith served on many boards including the board of directors for Harris Stowe- State University, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, and the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation.

He went to Sumner High School – graduated from Soldan High and earned his law degree at Howard University.

At the time of his death, Smith is survived by his wife, Susan Smith; a sister, former TV news anchor Robin Smith Stallworth0, a daughter, and one granddaughter.

Funeral details have yet to be announced.