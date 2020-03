ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – A statement has been issued after a Circle-K employee tested positive for COVID-19. The gas station is located in the 3700 block of Elm Street in St. Charles. The store has voluntarily closed.

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health is investigating the issue and screening the employee's known contacts. They say that "Convenience store interactions are generally brief. In every instance, maintaining a distance of 6 feet from another is extremely important, especially if those interactions are longer."