‘We are always looking for ways to improve’ Page addresses national effort to defund police departments

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page addressed the effort to defund police departments across the United States in the wake of George Floyd’s death during press conference Monday morning. Video of a Florissant officer striking a suspect with unmarked police vehicle also went viral over the weekend.

“We started this conversation about equity and inclusion about six months ago. The entire police board has been replaced,” said Dr. Page. “We have had challenges and we are always looking for ways to improve those services.”

The St. Louis County Police Department promoted a woman to lead their force in April. Mary Barton is the first female to serve in that role. She joined the department in 1978.

Barton’s role starts as Chief Jon Belmar retires. Belmar has run the department since 2014 and has been on the force for 34 years.

The retirement came after a $20 million dollar judgment against the St. Louis County Police Department. Sgt. Keith Wildhaber sued the department claiming he was passed over for promotion opportunities because he is gay.

Page addressed the video of the Florrisant officer saying, “This video is alarming and the Florissant Police Department is investigating it.”

Protesters took to the streets last night in Florissant. The officer in the video has been suspended.