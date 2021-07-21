‘We are back,’ controversial St. Louis area mugshot website brags

ST. LOUIS–A website that has published scores of mugshots of criminal suspects in the St. Louis area over the years and has been the focus of FOX Files investigations, is back in business.

STLmugshots.com, whose domain owner vehemently denied being behind the site, only to later admit to it, has resumed the practice of publishing law enforcement mug shots in the area.

The Riverfront Times was first to report the news that the website resumed operation July 12.

“Wake UP! We are Back,” the website’s Facebook page bragged this week.

A spokeswoman for the St. Louis County police department confirmed to FOX2 that it no longer provided access to the mugshots through the Regional Justice Information Service, but did release the information through public records requests.

“It’s a sickening thing that people are using, you know, the misfortunes of other people for entertainment,” a woman who appeared on the website after an arrest for failing to register a vehicle told FOX2 back in 2018. The case was thrown out, but the picture remained.

News organizations around the country have started developing policies to address the use of mugshots and naming individuals accused of petty violations out of concerns that the digital world makes it harder for people to move on with their lives after cases have been adjudicated one way or another.

STLmugshots includes the following disclaimer at the bottom of its site:

Disclaimer

All content provided on STLmugshots.com is deemed to be in the public domain and accessible through the reporting agency of record in the city, county or state from where the data was obtained. Those appearing on STLmugshots.com may or may have not been convicted of the arrest charge and are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data on this site provides arrest and booking information and should not be relied upon to determine any individual’s criminal or conviction record. The data may not reflect current charging decisions made by the State Attorney’s Office or the outcome of criminal trials. To obtain the final disposition of any criminal charges, contact the Clerk of the Court’s Office. STLmugshots.com assumes all records are accurate but does not guarantee any accuracy as they are reported by the public services agency or public information source. An arrest does not mean that the inmate has been convicted of the crime.



STLmugshots.com will NOT accept any type of payment for removal of a mugshot from our site. STLmugshots.com, July 21, 2021