‘We can finally start going on the offensive ‘- Task force leaders on arrival of COVID vaccine

ST. LOUIS- The COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in the region. Dr. Alex Garza with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said this is an extremely important weapon in the war against the virus.

“This is not suddenly going to end all our problems. It will take several months for us to just to get the first tier vaccinated,” said Dr. Garza.

He said the region can finally start going on the offensive with the help of the vaccine but cautioned it won’t protect the area from seeing more deaths over the coming months.

He said the CDC director said over the next two to three months, the nation should expect to see more people dying from COVID than died on 9/11 or the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Dr. Garza was asked when the region could start seeing things return to normal. He explained it will take time for the first people vaccinated to get the two doses. It will then take more time for the next tier of people to get vaccinated.

“I think a conservative estimate before you see things coming back to normal is probably going to be summer time 2021 before you have herd immunity,” explained Dr. Garza.

He told the region that we are still in a challenging environment when it comes to the number of people testing positive for COVID and the hospital admissions.

Dr. Garza said things are pleateauing but the numbers are still too high.

“It gives us very little room to maneuver. The slightest uptick in admissions, above normal, what we are seeing is normal now, can really tip us into crisis management,” said Dr. Garza.

The task force is reporting there were 85 new hospital admission, but the 7-day rolling average is 116. The average has been above 100 for weeks.