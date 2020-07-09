‘We can’t just sit back and be angry, we have to go make a change’ – Teen protestor encouraging peers to vote

FLORISSANT, Mo. – Skylar Williams has been encouraging other young people to register to vote even before she turned 18 on July 9. She is also spreading that message to people while out protesting in Florissant.

The teenager has taken part in several demonstrations following a viral video that shows former officer Joshua Smith hitting a man with his unmarked vehicle.

“People are living in more fear, they believe that could happen to them,” said Williams when asked why she is out there protesting.

She led the first Florissant protests and said police worked with her to make sure they were protected and safe.

Williams says she has not taken part in some of the recent protests, but she was involved in one that went to Mayor Lowery’s home in June.

Williams has since had a meeting with Mayor Lowery and the police chief to discuss what she can do to help rebuild the community.

She also asked Lowery how he felt about protestors showing up at his home. She agrees protestors may have overstepped that night.

Williams explained, “The same pain and fear he felt by us coming to his house, Black people have to feel every day.”

Williams says she wants their to be a focus about the police department and city building better relationships with children in schools, including community building activities.

When it comes to voting, Williams says young adults 18-24 don’t vote but then are outraged when they have a leader they don’t like.

“We can’t just sit back and be angry, we have to go make a change, we have to attack issues,” exclaimed Williams.

She says her generation isn’t listening to the Baby Boomers or Millenials so she wants to help get her peers motivated to make a difference at the polls.

She has even started a non profit called STL Youthify. Her group will work with schools to get teenagers registered to vote.