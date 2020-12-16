‘We continue to be in the most serious and deadly part of the pandemic’- Garza on high chance of getting COVID in region

ST. LOUIS- As St. Louis welcomes the COVID vaccine to the region, Dr. Alex Garza with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reminds people significant impacts from it are still months away.

“Make no mistake, we continue to be in the most serious and deadly part of the pandemic,” said Dr. Garza.

He pointed to the number of deaths nationwide, the high hospital admissions in the region, and a high prevalency rate of COVID in the metro to demonstrate the danger.

The number of COVID patients in St. Louis area hospitals jumped since yesterday. Today’s data says there were 129 new admissions at hospitals, up from 100 the day before.

On Monday, the COVID-19 death toll in America topped 300,000. He said that is about the population of St. Louis City. Yesterday, the state of Missouri reported a record number of deaths in a single day.

Dr. Garza also said there are about 1,000 COVID positive and COVID suspected patients in the hospital. Task Force data shows that is about 84% of the staffed bed capacity on average across the area hospitals.

There also are 175 people in the ICU today, which is 87% of their total staffed bed capacity.

“We cannot sustain this level of effort over this long of a period of time,” said Dr. Garza.

The prevalency of the COVID virus in the region is also at one of its highest marks. Dr. Garza said 1 in 100 people in the community have COVID.

“The odds of you bumping into someone in the community with the virus is very high,” explained Dr. Garza.

There have been 12,836 patients discharged since the beginning of the pandemic.