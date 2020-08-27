‘We live in a nation of second chances’- Jon Ponder on being pardoned by president and voting for the first time

ST. LOUIS – Just days after former convict Jon Ponder was pardoned by President Donald Trump, he wouldn’t give a name when asked if he’d be voting for the Republican candidate come November.

“I can tell you, the person I am going to vote for is someone who lines up with the biblical principles that I stand on,” explained Ponder. “If an agenda or the principles of a candidate lines up with the word of God, then that is the candidate that will have my vote.”

Ponder was passionate when he shared that this will be the first time in his life he is getting to vote in an election.

Ponder served time in prison for bank robbery. He was released in 2009 and started a group called Hope for Prisoners.

President Trump surprised Ponder with a federal pardon during night two of the RNC.

“Taking a look back at my life and the things that I’ve been through, I think that what President trump did on that day is sort of validation that things have come full circle,” said Ponder.

Ponder says he hopes his story serves as a testament to others that you can transform your life.

Ponder’s organization, Hope for Prisoners, has helped more than 3,400 people leaving the judicial system. The non-profit works to get them acclimated into workplaces, reconnect with their families , and be leaders in their community.

Ponder says he also hopes people don’t politicize the pardon. Instead, he wants it to serve as an instrument of hope so that other formerly incarcerated people that we live in a nation of second chances.

“Because if it happened to me, it could happen to them as well,” explained Ponder.