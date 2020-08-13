Weapons charge after accidental shooting at Kansas City Zoo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A 27-year-old Kansas City man is facing a felony weapons charge after an accidental shooting at the Kansas City Zoo that left a man dead. Federal prosecutors say Anthony Meneses was arrested Thursday after being charged earlier this week with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Kansas City police found 19-year-old Jason Smith suffering from a gunshot wound inside a car in the zoo’s parking lot on Sunday. Prosecutors say Meneses was sitting behind Smith in the car when he reached for a gun in a back pocket of the driver’s seat. The gun went off, and the bullet went through the seat and hit Smith.