Weapons charge after accidental shooting at Kansas City Zoo

BENTON, Ill. (AP) - A Missouri man who practiced dentistry in southern Illinois has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for fraud despite a probation recommendation by federal prosecutors and the dentist’s lawyer.

U.S. District Judge Staci M. Yandle said Thursday probation would not be appropriate for Dr. Yun Sup Kim. She said it would reinforce some people’s impression “there are two separate justice systems, one for the privileged and one for the underprivileged.”