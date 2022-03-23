ST. LOUIS-The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has filed a weapons charge in an incident that police say was an attempted carjacking of a marked police vehicle.

Allen Robinson, 27, of St. Louis, has been charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon. Police say Robinson stepped into traffic at Chouteau and 7th around 3am Saturday, walked to the passenger side of a marked police vehicle, and pointed a handgun at them.

According to a police summary of the incident, “The officers were able to maneuver out of harm’s way while the suspect simultaneously discovered he was attempting to carjack a fully marked police car. The suspect took off running.”

Assisting officers found the suspect and took him into custody. No injuries were reported.

Police sought stiffer charges.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, the Circuit Attorney’s Office said in part “Any suggestion that the evidence provided by SLMPD supports charge of robbery 1st/carjacking in this incident is an unfortunate and inaccurate characterization. Investigations take time, and we should wait until the facts are submitted and reviewed.”