Weather postpones Atlas V rocket launch

Saturday’s planned liftoff of an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral has been delayed a day because of weather, according to Paul Aragon of United Launch Alliance.

The launch was reset for 9:14 a.m. ET Sunday, ULA said in a tweet.

“Launch Director Paul Aragon (has) announced that we will not continue with countdown operations today. Another launch attempt will be possible in 24 hours, with Sunday’s target liftoff time at 9:14amEDT (1314 UTC),” the ULA tweet said.

Aragon said earlier that weather in central Florida on Saturday included the potential presence of cumulus clouds and high winds.

A storm system that could develop into a tropical storm is forecast to form off the coast of Florida on Saturday.

Atlas V is to launch the USSF-7 mission for the US Space Force, which will carry the sixth flight of the secretive X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle.

ULA is privately owned venture fromed in 2006 between Lockheed Martin Space Systems and Boeing Defense, Space & Security. ULA manufactures and operates a number of rockets capable of orbiting spacecrafts.

The mission has an added special meaning, ULA said in a tweet that includes a video.

“ULA, in partnership with the @SpaceForceDoD and @usairforce, is dedicating the #USSF7 launch to all those affected by #COVID19. A written dedication is affixed to the #AtlasV rocket’s payload fairing #AmericaStrong,” the tweet said.