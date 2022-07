ST. LOUIS – St. Louis has had historic rainfall since early Tuesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service St. Louis, in the last five hours, St. Louis has recorded a 7.02 amount of rainfall. This record surpassed the old record of 6.85 set back on August 20, 1915.

Several roadways continue to be impacted. FOX 2’s Extreme Weather Specialist Chris Higgins and Chris Regnier are keeping up with flooding around St. Louis.