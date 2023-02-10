ST. LOUIS — This morning will be cloudy, but skies will begin to clear this afternoon. It’s still a little breezy, but nothing like it was yesterday.

Today’s maximum temperature will be in the low 40s. If the clouds clear out faster, it could be warmer. Tonight will be clear and cold, with temperatures in the teens and low 20s.

The weekend will be sunny and dry! Saturday’s highs will be in the 40s, with temperatures rising into the 50s on Sunday. Monday will be dry and pleasant, with our next chance for rain arriving Tuesday with a fast-moving weather system that will also bring gusty winds.