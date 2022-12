ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Metro Today: some brightness before wrap-around clouds return; windy at times.

Winds SW 10-20 g 25, High 42. Tonight will be mainly overcast with a low of 28. Friday will be largely cloudy, with a high of 37 and a low of 26.

Saturday: changeable clouds, high of 36, low of 23. Sunday: clear sky, high of 38, low of 23. Monday and Tuesday: variable clouds, highs 36-39, lows 24-27.

Wednesday and Thursday: cooler, little snow probable. 28-32°F, 18-21°F