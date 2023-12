ST. LOUIS — There were clouds overhead this morning. We’ll see decreasing clouds throughout the day, but highs will only hit the low 40s. The winds will continue to ease through the day. Partly cloudy overnight, with lows down into the 20s.

There is plenty of sunshine for Monday, with highs rebounding to close to 50 degrees. We’ll settle into a dry pattern for the work week, with highs each day near or a little above normal for this time of year.