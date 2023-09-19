ST. LOUIS – We’re set to see a chilly start followed by steady warming.

Expect a mostly sunny day with a high temperature of 87. Tuesday night is set to be fair and cool, with a low of 64.

Wednesday will see variable clouds and a spot thunderstorm late in the day (high 84, low 65). Thursday and Friday are expected to be partly cloudy, with spot thunderstorms possible. Highs 78 to 81; lows near 65.

The weekend is going to see increasing chances for rain and thunderstorms, as highs will be near 77–80 and lows near 60. Turning cooler for the late weekend.