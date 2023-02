ST. LOUIS — Sunday should have mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures, with a chance of spotty showers. Highs in the 50s.

Rain and wind move in mainly overnight, with a wind advisory from 3 a.m to 3 p.m. South 20-30 gusts 50 mph. There should be less wind Monday night.

Tuesday and Wednesday should be dry with highs in the low 60s. There is a chance of rain on Thursday.