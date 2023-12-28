ST. LOUIS — It’s snowing but not really sticking. Thanks to temperatures that have been at or above freezing, even overnight, and the warm ground, our slow-moving storm has been more of a mood snow than a big problem. There have been a few communities west of metro St. Louis, Wentzville and Cuba, for example, that have seen a bit more accumulation, but most of the region just has that frosted mini-wheat look to it.

On Thursday, snow will taper off towards sunrise. The skies will stay cloudy. It was breezy today, with highs near 40. Tonight, another band of light snow will wrap around our storm and drop south into St. Louis. It’s a little colder, so we will likely see minor slushy accumulations on grassy surfaces, car tops, and back decks, maybe up to 1 inch. Overnight temperatures are once again expected to stay just above freezing, so roads will likely stay wet.

Snow may mix with rain before ending late Friday morning. Cloudy skies tomorrow afternoon, highs in the upper 30s. The weekend and New Year’s Day look dry and cold.