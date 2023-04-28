ST. LOUIS — After a period of rain showers, the weather is finally clearing up, and Friday is expected to bring a mix of clouds and sun, with temperatures near 70s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with out-the-door temperatures in the low 50s.

Although there is a slight chance of showers Saturday morning, the afternoon will bring more sun, with temperatures in the upper 60s. However, Sunday and Monday will be cool and quite breezy, with highs only reaching near 60 degrees both days.

It’s important to watch out for a possible afternoon shower on Sunday, thanks to a sneaky Clipper system that will roll through. Nonetheless, things will start to warm up in the middle of the new week.