ST. LOUIS — Friday begins cloudy with some sprinkling and flurries, but skies will gradually clear from west to east early in the afternoon. By January standards, the weekend looks promising after a clear and cool night tonight.

Expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday and partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Temperatures will rise from the 40s to the 50s on Saturday and Sunday.

The Martin Luther King holiday looks damp, with scattered rain… and another bout of rain is expected on Wednesday next week. Next week’s temperatures will be above average.