ST. LOUIS – Patchy fog is developing Monday morning. After Monday morning, fog mixes out by mid-morning, and we’ll see plenty of sunshine and highs around 80.

Expect overnight lows to be in the 50s to near 60. By Tuesday, we’ll be feeling more like summer, with highs jumping into the mid-80s.

These warmer temperatures stick around for Wednesday as well. At least slight rain chances return to the forecast for the second half of the week as a few waves move across the region.

These rain chances will stick around through the weekend.