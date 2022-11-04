ST. LOUIS — Friday is cloudier and windier but still warm, with highs near 80. Wind gusts during the day on Friday could be up to 30 mph.

Rain and some storms move into our western counties after 8 p.m. tonight and continue eastward into Saturday morning. Wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph will come with the rain.

Overnight temperatures drop into the 50s. The weather is expected to be windy with a spotty lingering shower Saturday morning, clearing skies, and decreasing winds Saturday afternoon. Highs near 60 with a clear and quiet Saturday night.

Sunday morning wake-up temperatures are in the mid-40s. The weather looks quiet from Sunday through Wednesday.