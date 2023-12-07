ST. LOUIS – Gusty southwest winds usher in warmer temperatures Thursday.

Highs will climb well into the 60s with sunny to partly cloudy skies. It’ll be dry and quiet overnight, with overnight lows in the 40s.

Clouds return Friday ahead of the next system. Despite the cloud cover, highs will still make it above normal to around 60 degrees.

This next system brings an increase in showers and maybe a few storms Friday night into Saturday. The system rolls through pretty quickly so by Sunday we are back to dry.

It’ll be windy on Saturday, with temperatures falling from the mid-50s in the morning to the 40s by the afternoon. Sunday will be chilly, with highs only in the low 40s.