ST. LOUIS — There were cloudy skies and some drizzle out there this morning. Temperatures are mild, though, in the 50s for many areas. Besides the morning drizzle, today should be a dry but mostly cloudy day.

Highs remain 15-20 degrees above normal, reaching the low 60s. Mostly cloudy and mild overnight, with lows again near 50. The daytime hours on Sunday should be dry and mild, with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Rain will move in Sunday evening and become more widespread and steadier late Sunday night into Christmas Day. Showers continue for Christmas, with temperatures near 60. The rain will taper off on Christmas night. Cooler behind this system with highs in the 40s beginning on Tuesday.