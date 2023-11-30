ST. LOUIS — The National Weather Service says that the St. Louis area may see above-normal temperatures into mid-December. The forecast for December 6–12 features a 50–60 percent chance of above-normal temperatures.

St. Louis 7-Day Forecast

Meteorologist Chris Higgins says that we should expect rain to develop in the area this afternoon south of I-70. Much more widespread and substantial rainfall is likely to arrive this evening and continue through the night, tapering off to drizzle during the morning rush hour on Friday. Widespread, soaking, and beneficial rain of one inch or more is expected.

The weekend will bring more clouds than sunshine. There is a small chance for a few showers late Saturday night into Sunday morning, but most of the weekend will be dry. Temperatures will warm into the 50s both days.

After this weekend, there is very little chance for rain going through next week. Temperatures will trend from near-normal to above-normal in the 40s and 50s.