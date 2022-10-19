ST. LOUIS – Another hard freeze Wednesday morning will be followed by steady warming into the weekend and rain chances next week.

The St. Louis metro area is going to be sunny and cold for this time of year, with a temperature high of 53. It’s expected to be clear and chilly overnight, with a low of 35. There’s steady warming set for Thursday and Friday, with fair skies and a high of 66 and a low of 45. Friday’s high is 75, and the low is 53.

There are bright skies and mild winds Saturday and Sunday, with highs of 76 to 80. Rain chances are expected for Monday and Tuesday.