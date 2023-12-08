ST. LOUIS – Another warmer than normal day but clouds will be increasing ahead of the next weak weather system.

Highs are around 60 with gusty southerly winds. Some showers are likely Friday night into early Saturday morning, but rainfall looks to stay light and brief for most places.

Overnight lows stay mild and only drop into the 50s. Behind the front, on Saturday, we’ll have temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s with a few lingering showers.

Colder air settles in for Sunday with highs in the low 40s, but then temperatures rebound back to normal mid-December levels as we head into the work week.