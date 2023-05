ST. LOUIS – Some areas of fog Wednesday morning, otherwise we’ll enjoy much nicer weather for Wednesday and Thursday.

Plenty of sun both days and high temperatures in the low 80s. A cold front will drop in from the northwest Friday into Friday night, with a good chance for showers and a few thunderstorms.

Those showers end early Saturday morning. We’ll enjoy sunny and comfortable weather both Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the 70s.