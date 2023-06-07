ST. LOUIS – A backdoor cold front is moving in for Wednesday. That means it is dropping in from the northeast. It will bring scattered showers through the day and some possible storms in the afternoon west of St. Louis.

It won’t be much rain, but we’ll take anything we can get. Temperature highs will be in the low to mid 80s, and warmer the farther west you are.

It’ll be cooler and drier air that will settle on Wednesday night as skies clear. Wake up temps on Thursday will be in the 50s.

Really nice weather Thursday and Friday, as highs are expected to be in the low to mid 80s. We’ll pop temps back close to 90 Saturday before a more robust chance at some rain and storms Saturday night and Sunday morning.