ST. LOUIS – As the atmosphere has saturated, rain has spread eastward overnight. Light rain will be around throughout the day on Monday.

Highs are only in the low 50s. Waves of light rain will continue overnight. Wake up Tuesday with temps in the lower 40s. Tuesday will bring cloudy skies, lingering morning showers, and gusty winds.

Expect highs in the upper 40s and not much temperature movement. Skies will clear and winds will ease a bit Tuesday night. Upon waking up, temperatures will be around freezing.

Wednesday and Thanksgiving Thursday looks quiet and cool. Sunny and upper 40s Wednesday. A few clouds and low 50s on Thanksgiving.

We’ll watch for a gradual drop in temperatures on Friday and into the weekend.